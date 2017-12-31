Gabriel Jesus: Manchester City striker out for ‘a little more than a month’ – BBC Sport
|
Washington Post
|
Gabriel Jesus: Manchester City striker out for 'a little more than a month'
BBC Sport
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus will be out for "a little more than a month" with the injury he sustained during Sunday's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, says manager Pep Guardiola. The Brazilian, 20, went off in tears after appearing to injure a …
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus faces up to two months out after injury at Crystal Palace
Man City's record winning run ends with 0-0 draw at Palace
Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus injured as Man City are held by Crystal Palace
