 Gabriel Jesus: Manchester City striker out for ‘a little more than a month’ – BBC Sport | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gabriel Jesus: Manchester City striker out for ‘a little more than a month’ – BBC Sport

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Washington Post

Gabriel Jesus: Manchester City striker out for 'a little more than a month'
BBC Sport
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus will be out for "a little more than a month" with the injury he sustained during Sunday's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, says manager Pep Guardiola. The Brazilian, 20, went off in tears after appearing to injure a
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus faces up to two months out after injury at Crystal PalaceSkySports
Man City's record winning run ends with 0-0 draw at PalaceDaily Mail
Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus injured as Man City are held by Crystal PalaceManchester Evening News
Sports Illustrated –Daily Star –Metro –ESPN.co.uk
all 62 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.