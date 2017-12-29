‘Gambia Could be Like China’-President Barrow – Foroyaa online
Foroyaa online
'Gambia Could be Like China'-President Barrow
Foroyaa online
Gambian President Adama Barrow, has expressed optimism that The Gambia could learn from China by opening up to investment, create jobs for rapid economic and infrastructural development and for rapid growth. President Barrow was quoted in a State House …
