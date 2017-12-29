 Game Of Thrones is the most pirated TV show for the sixth year running – Metro | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Game Of Thrones is the most pirated TV show for the sixth year running – Metro

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Metro

Game Of Thrones is the most pirated TV show for the sixth year running
Metro
Game Of Thrones has become the most pirated TV show for a sixth year running, beating rivals The Walking Dead and Rick And Morty. Considering HBO's fantasy epic is the biggest TV show on the planet right now, it's perhaps unsurprising this success
'Game of Thrones' Is 2017's Most Pirated SeriesKonbini
Game of Thrones season 7 pirated over a BILLION times in 2017Express.co.uk
Game Of Thrones And The Walking Dead Are Top TV Pirated Shows For 2017Business 2 Community
SYFY WIRE (blog) –Last Night On –Sputnik International –TorrentFreak
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.