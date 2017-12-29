Game Of Thrones is the most pirated TV show for the sixth year running – Metro
|
Metro
|
Game Of Thrones is the most pirated TV show for the sixth year running
Metro
Game Of Thrones has become the most pirated TV show for a sixth year running, beating rivals The Walking Dead and Rick And Morty. Considering HBO's fantasy epic is the biggest TV show on the planet right now, it's perhaps unsurprising this success …
'Game of Thrones' Is 2017's Most Pirated Series
Game of Thrones season 7 pirated over a BILLION times in 2017
Game Of Thrones And The Walking Dead Are Top TV Pirated Shows For 2017
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!