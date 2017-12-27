 Ganduje demands apology from Kwankwaso over comments on Buhari – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Ganduje demands apology from Kwankwaso over comments on Buhari – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 27, 2017


Vanguard

Kano—KANO State Government, yesterday, demanded, the Kwankwassiyya Group tender unreserved apology to President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, over comments that the Preident is fuelling crisis in the state. Ganduje-Kwankwaso
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

