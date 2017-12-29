 Gani Adams speaks on Nigeria’s restructuring | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gani Adams speaks on Nigeria’s restructuring

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Aare Ona Kankanfo of Yourbaland, Gani Adams, has called for Nigeria to be restructured. Adams stated this while speaking on Thursday, during a courtesy visit to the pan Yoruba socio-cultural, Afenifere, in Akure. According to him, the solutions to the country’s problems were well spelt out in the recommendations of the 2014 National Confab. […]

Gani Adams speaks on Nigeria’s restructuring

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.