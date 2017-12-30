George Weah: Atiku, Secondus react to victory

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has congratulated new president of Liberia George Weah on his victory. Atiku in his tweets urged Mr. Weah to lead the people of Liberia to prosperity. He wrote “Congratulations to the people of Liberia on the successful election of their new President, Mr. George Weah. “Mr. Weah’s election represents a […]

George Weah: Atiku, Secondus react to victory

