 George Weah: Atiku, Secondus react to victory | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

George Weah: Atiku, Secondus react to victory

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has congratulated new president of Liberia George Weah on his victory. Atiku in his tweets urged Mr. Weah to lead the people of Liberia to prosperity. He wrote “Congratulations to the people of Liberia on the successful election of their new President, Mr. George Weah. “Mr. Weah’s election represents a […]

George Weah: Atiku, Secondus react to victory

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.