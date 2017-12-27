George Weah confident of victory as electoral commission fixes date for announcement of result
The former football star ran against the country’s vice president, Joseph Boakai, in the Tuesday’s runoff
The post George Weah confident of victory as electoral commission fixes date for announcement of result appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!