George Weah Wins Liberian Presidential Election

Former African and World Footballer of the Year Award winner, George Weah has been elected Liberia’s 25th President. The 51-year-old politician was elected president of Africa’s oldest republic by winning in 12 out of the 15 counties in the presidential run-off election. The run-off election was contested by the ruling Unity Party candidate and current…

The post George Weah Wins Liberian Presidential Election appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

