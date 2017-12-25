‘German partnership will expand use of renewable energy in Nigeria’ – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
'German partnership will expand use of renewable energy in Nigeria'
Guardian (blog)
YUSUF MAITAMA TUGGAR is Nigeria's Ambassador to Germany and during the just-concluded 23rd Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP23) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) hosted by Fiji but held recently in Bonn …
An obscene level of consumption; Let's be honest: consumers are the main contributors to climate change
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!