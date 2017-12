Germany supports Nigeria with €29.9m to eradicate polio

The Federal Republic of Germany and Nigeria has signed a 29.9 million Euros agreement in support of polio eradication programme in the country, a statement has said. Mr Saadu Salahu, Head, Public Relation Unit, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), made this known in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

