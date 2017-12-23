Germany supports Nigeria with €29.9m to eradicate polio – Vanguard
Germany supports Nigeria with €29.9m to eradicate polio
Vanguard
Abuja – The Federal Republic of Germany and Nigeria has signed a 29.9 million Euros agreement in support of polio eradication programme in the country, a statement has said. WALE, AN OSUN PARA-SOCCER STRIKER, BREAKING THROUGH THE OPPONENTS'DEFENCE …
Germany, Nigeria sign N14bn agreement to fight polio
