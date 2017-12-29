Get Well Soon, APC Prays for Yusuf Buhari

The ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, has prayed for the speedy and full recovery of the president’s son, Yusuf Buhari, who was involved in a motorbike accident on Tuesday.

The party disclosed this via a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Thursday.

The incident which occurred on Tuesday in Gwarinpa drawn has attracted a lot of goodwill messages from Nigerians towards Mr. Yusuf, who is currently undergoing medical care at Cedarcrest hospital in Abuja.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the first family following injuries sustained by Yusuf, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari in a motorbike accident.

“The APC family is relieved that accident was not fatal. We pray Yusuf makes a speedy and full recovery,” the ruling party said.

