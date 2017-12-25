Ghana signs pact with Siemens for 650MW power plant
Siemens and Rotan Power have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop and build a combined cycle power plant with a capacity of 660 megawatts (MW) at the Aboadze Power Enclave located in the Western Region. The MoU was signed in the presence of vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Brigitte Zypries, the German…
