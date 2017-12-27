Ghana Stock Exchange says three firms on delisting watch list – Reuters
|
Ghana Business News
|
Ghana Stock Exchange says three firms on delisting watch list
Reuters
ACCRA, Dec 27 (Reuters) – The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has put on its watch list three distressed companies including Cocoa Processing Company (CPC) for possible delisting if their financials do not improve by the end of May, the exchange said on …
Ghana Stock Exchange Takes Action Against Non-Performing Companies
