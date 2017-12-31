Ghastly Accident Kills A Lady 5 Days To Her Wedding On Onitsha/Owerri Road – Graphic Pics

Its indeed a heartbreaking incident when youths die by car crashes. But dying just 5 days to your wedding is indeed so touching and disheartening. I can’t stand here and claim I can fathom how heartbroken the parents of this victim is feeling right now.

The heartbroken story was shared by a Facebook user @ Sahara Waves

As shared by Sahara Waves… ‘One died instantly while many was seriously injured.This happened before my very two eyes. It happened at Azia junction, owerri/Onitsha express road.



from my investigations I noticed that the Lady that died instantly has only five days to her traditional wedding.She was actually hocking “okpa” before she meet her death.What a sad news. R.l.P dear.



Am not a pastor nor prophet but I prophesy that you and your family will never witness this in the remaining days of this year in JESUS NAME’







