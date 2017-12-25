‘Give youths a chance’

By Tony Iwuoma

Prophet Anene Nwachukwu of Rhema Deliverance Mission, Lagos, in this interview urged older politicians that have dominated Nigeria’s political space for long to vacate the space for the younger generation with fresh ideas to move the country forward.

How do you see the depravity in the country?

The bible tells us that in the last days, iniquity shall abound; the love of many shall wax cold. Terrible things are happening. Many people have allowed the world to change them instead of changing the world. However, civilisation has not changed the wages of sin. Whether we are in computer age or whatever age, the wages of sin is still death. We must use our civilisation to change people’s lives positively, especially musicians that dance with naked women; that is not the purpose of talent. We must use whatever gift we have to affect the world positively.

Considering the goings-on in the country, is there hope for Nigeria?

I am not a politician but watching with keen interest, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC), are the same. In my primary school days, when Buhari was military head of state, we were told that youth were the leaders of tomorrow. Today as an adult, Buhari is still president. When then will youths lead? Politicians think about the next election but great leaders think about the next generation.

In France, a 30-something year old man is president, so it is with some other countries. In Nigeria, old people have continued to rule. We need young men with fresh ideas to carry the youths along. Good people are afraid to come into politics because evil people have occupied the space and frustrate genuine people. The older politicians should retire and give the youth a chance to rebuild the country. Nevertheless, we will keep praying for God to sanitise the nation and make Nigeria what it should be.

What do you expect in the 2019 general elections?

Elections will come and go but Nigeria will remain. I am not interested in any of the politicians or their parties.

Has God revealed anything to you about 2018?

We will witness a better Nigeria in 2018. However, we must pray seriously. There will be serious political crises. The National Assembly will be at loggerheads with the presidency and vice versa. There will be a lot of intra and inter-party squabbles. Nigerians must pray hard to avert the confusion and its dire consequences.

