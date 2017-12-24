Glimpse of Eden At John Abebe’s Son, Micheal’s Wedding

Last Wednesday, the city of Lagos lost its balance as Micheal Abebe, the handsome son of Dr. John Abebe , walked down the aisle in grand style with his belle, Erica Cusworth. The joy of the newlywed couple knew no bounds as they swooned with joy and excitement on the dance floor.

The pair waltzed across the reception hall like two royal scions at the threshold of their dreams. Every detail about their wedding was undeniably gorgeous. The rich and enviable social contacts and affiliations of both families were fully displayed and amply felt by everyone present at the occasion as the hall was packed full with the crème of the pack of Nigeria’s business and political high societies.

There were fever pitch dances and splatters of beautifully dressed men and women as they began their matrimonial odyssey. The couple was a study in bliss and beauty while their parents, brimming with colour and class, style and solid reputation were everywhere ensuring that their varied guests were comfortable and well attended to. Even as the night wore on, the merriment did not lose its lustre neither did the ecstasy of the new couple wane. There was a surplus of the best victuals and champagnes money could buy.

Dr Abebe, the only surviving son of Christopher Abebe, the first indigenous chairman of UAC Nigeria Limited, is quite popular on the social scene but he is not known to throw that much number of parties. Hence, he harnessed all his contacts and resources to gift his son a wedding ceremony like never. Like his father, Michael, who holds a M.Sc degree from the London School of Economics and B.Sc from the University of Nottingham in Economics, he is refined and unobtrusive. He is also into the oil and gas business across Africa. The Chairman of Inducon Nigeria Ltd, which works with leading oilfield players including exploration and production operators, service companies, manufacturers and suppliers, and midstream operators, as well as investors and other financial institutions around the world, Dr Abebe is the younger brother of late Stella Obasanjo.

