God Don Catch Am: Married Man Found Dead In A Hotel Room In Bayelsa State

What a very sad moment for the family and friends of former Senior Special Assistant to the Bayelsa Governor on Youth Development, Torukori Nasko Egei, who died tragically on Friday in Bayelsa state.

According to his friends, the deceased was warming up to contest in the Bayelsa state assembly as his popularity continued to grow. The married man and a father of two children was found dead in a room at Aridolf hotel in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital.

He was said to have died in his sleep just few days to Christmas. Some of his colleagues blamedhis death on people, saying some people or a group of people had a hand in his death.

RIP