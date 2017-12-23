Gombe police assure on peaceful Yuletide

Mr Shina Olukolu, the Commissioner of Police in Gombe State, has said that the police would ensure a peaceful yuletide across the state. The commissioner gave this assurance in Gombe on Saturday while addressing senior police officers, according to the News Agency of Nigetia, NAN. “We assure the people of Gombe State that the police are ready to protect lives and property and ensure that they celebrate in peace,” he said.

