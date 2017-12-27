Gombe’s N104.9 billion budget for future security, says Dankwambo – Guardian (blog)



Guardian (blog) Gombe's N104.9 billion budget for future security, says Dankwambo

Guardian (blog)

Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State has explained that the sum of N104.9b estimate contained in the 2018 budget of the state is aimed at securing the future social wellbeing of Gombe people. The governor noted that while N52, 934, 870, 132.00 is …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

