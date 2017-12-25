Goodwill keeps me in politics – Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Bulgari, Sunday said that it was the goodwill he enjoys from the masses that has kept him in politics and that he will never betray the trust reposed in him by Nigerian masses to please his children or relations.

President Buhari stated this in a video clip which appeared in a one-hour documentary titled: “Buhari: Beyond the Iron and Steel” put together by the Media and Publicity department of the State House.

The documentary featured Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, some ministers and ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) governors and chieftains speaking about the positive attributes of the president.

In a remark to close the documentary, Buhari said: “I pray five times a day thanking God that allowed people to understand and believe me.

“This goodwill that I enjoy from the masses is what is keeping me in politics and of course, my central objective is to provide transparency and accountable government.”

The Special Adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had earlier before the documentary posted on his Facebook account insight on the contributions of the speakers including Osinbajo.

The Vice President said: “He gives you things to do, and leaves you strictly to do those things. No interference at all, once he has confidence in you….And he cracks those jokes, and manages to still keep a straight face.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa said: “How I wish Nigerians know his softer and accommodating side. Very jocular. But it is our duty to tell them.”

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in his remark, admitted that he and some other people he did not name can no longer roll on the floor of President Buhari’s living room like they use as to when they were in opposition.

“When we were in the opposition, you needed to see how we rolled on the floor in his (Buhari’s) living room, as we laughed. Of course, we can’t do that again now,” he stated.

Ogun State Governor, Ibikunke Amosun, described him as a “reformed democrat.”

He added: “I wish I had his patience. He would listen to everybody, and then take a decision. He is a reformed democrat.”

