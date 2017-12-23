GOtv Boxing Night 13: Boxers eye N4m in prize monies – The Eagle Online
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
GOtv Boxing Night 13: Boxers eye N4m in prize monies
The Eagle Online
Three of the 14 boxers scheduled to fight at GOtv Boxing Night 13 will go home with a total sum of N4 million in addition to their fighter's purse. The cash is attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Prize for the best boxers at the event, which …
GOtv Boxing Night 13Boxers Talk Tough Ahead of December 26 Clash
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!