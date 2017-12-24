GOtv Boxing Night 13: Fijabi’s opponent arrives, vows to win ABU title

Shadrack “Punch To Punch” Kobero, the Tanzanian boxer billed to fight Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi for the African Boxing Union (ABU) light welterweight title at GOtv Boxing Night 13, on 26 December, yesterday, arrived Lagos.

Kobero, who arrived aboard a Kenyan Airways flight, was accompanied by his manager.

He will confront Fijabi at the Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, venue of GOtv Boxing Night. Kobero said he is familiar with Fijabi’s weaknesses and will capitalise on them to win the title.

“I said before that I am not here for vacation. I mean business. I have come to win and win I will. Fijabi is not a threat. In fact, I will beat him easily,” he said.

The seven-fight show will feature musical performances by Small Doctor, Simi Reekado Banks and Falz The Bahd Guy.

The fight line-up includes the ABU lightweight title bout between Nigeria’s Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, West African Boxing Union title defence by Nigeria’s Abolaji “Afonja Warrior” Rasheed against the ambition of Ghana’s Arye Ayitteh and national light welterweight title clash between Chjioke “Painless” Ngige and Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde. Also on the card are three national challenge duels. Tickets for the event are available online at ariiyatickets.com, SLOT and Ebeano Supermarket outlets, Freedom Park and National Stadium. There will be free bus rides to take ticket-holding fans to the venue from the National Stadium and back to the stadium at the end of the show.

