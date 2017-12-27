Gov. Ambode’s SA on Education, Bank-Olemoh bags “Education Man of the Year” award

Mr Obafela Bank-Olemoh, Special Adviser to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Education, has emerged the “Education Man of the Year’’ at a ceremony organised by Arch Lights Foundation Education Awards. Bank-Olemoh, a seasoned educationist, was rewarded for his giant strides in improving the educational standard in Lagos State in which schools were able…

The post Gov. Ambode's SA on Education, Bank-Olemoh bags "Education Man of the Year" award appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

