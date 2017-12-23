 Gov. Bello damns salaries, distributes bags of rice to polling units in Kogi – The News | Nigeria Today
Gov. Bello damns salaries, distributes bags of rice to polling units in Kogi – The News

Gov. Bello damns salaries, distributes bags of rice to polling units in Kogi
Despite his failure to fufill his promises of payment of four months' salaries of civil servants in his state ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, Governor Yahaya Beloo has paid for bags of rice to be distributed across polling units in
