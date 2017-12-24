 Gov. Dickson’s Former Aide Dies In Patience Jonathan Owned Hotel, Lover Flees Scene | Nigeria Today
Gov. Dickson’s Former Aide Dies In Patience Jonathan Owned Hotel, Lover Flees Scene

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

Nasko EgeiMr Nasko Egei a member of All Progressive Congress (APC) was found dead on Saturday at Aridolf Resort Wellness and Spa, a hotel operated by former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan. The deceased had checked into the hotel with a lady companion believed to be his lover, who disappeared after his death. Asinim Butswat The…

The post Gov. Dickson’s Former Aide Dies In Patience Jonathan Owned Hotel, Lover Flees Scene appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

