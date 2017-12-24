 Gov. Fayose To Sell 80% Of Government House Fuel At N145/Litre | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gov. Fayose To Sell 80% Of Government House Fuel At N145/Litre

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Politics, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has ordered that 80% of Government House Fuel Dump be taken to a Petrol station in Ado Ekiti, the state capital. In a post on his Twitter page, the governor said that 80% of the petrol in the 60,000 litres capacity government house will be sold to the public […]

The post Gov. Fayose To Sell 80% Of Government House Fuel At N145/Litre appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.