 Gov. Obaseki assents to 2018 budget of N150bn in Edo – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Gov. Obaseki assents to 2018 budget of N150bn in Edo – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 29, 2017


Gov. Obaseki assents to 2018 budget of N150bn in Edo
Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Friday assented to the 2018 budget of N150.09 billion pledging 95 per cent implementation before the end of 2018. Newsmen report that the Edo House of Assembly on Dec. 21 passed the state's budget with an increase of about
