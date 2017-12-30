Gov. Ortom Condoles With FRCN Over Broadcaster’s Death

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue, has commiserated with the management and staff of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) on the death of Mr Mark Agbo, a sports presenter and commentator. This condolence is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Terver Akase, on Saturday…

The post Gov. Ortom Condoles With FRCN Over Broadcaster’s Death appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

