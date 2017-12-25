Gov Tambuwal makes new appointments
Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved the appointment of Malam Hassan Muhammad Maccido as a Permanent Secretary in the Sokoto State civil service. Maccido was born on 4th April, 1961 in Sokoto North Local Government Area. He joined the service of Sokoto State as Information Officer on GL08 in September 1989 under Ministry of Information […]
