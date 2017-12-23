Gov Wike Keeps A Smiling Face At The 2017 Rivers State Christmas Carol #hossanna2017 (Photos)

It’s a season of Carols, so I’m updating you with photos from the just concluded 3rd Rivers State Christmas Carol festival tagged #Hossanna2017 Photos from the 3rd Rivers state Christmas Carol festival, ( Hosanna 2017) which took place on the 22nd December 2017 This is the celebration of God’s love and goodness. Rivers State Governor, […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

