Governance Support Group Visits Buhari

A group of Governance Support Group led by Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, with Boss Mustapha SGF, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume and other members visited the President of Nigeria, Buhari in his home residence at Abuja.

The president welcomed and a small meeting was held.

Photos from the meeting:

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

