 Governance Support Group Visits Buhari | Nigeria Today
Governance Support Group Visits Buhari

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A group of Governance Support Group led by Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, with Boss Mustapha SGF, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume and other members visited the President of Nigeria, Buhari in his home residence at Abuja.

The president welcomed and a small meeting was held.

Photos from the meeting: 

