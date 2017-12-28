Government bans sale, use of shisha in Kenya – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Government bans sale, use of shisha in Kenya
The Ministry of Health has banned the importation, manufacture, distribution, sale and use of shisha in Kenya. In a special notice in the Kenya Gazzette dated Wednesday 28th December 2017, Cabinet Secretary for Health Cleopa Mailu said no person shall …
