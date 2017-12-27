Government no longer value our stools – Ondo monarchs blow hot over attacks

Traditional rulers in Ondo under the aegis of “130 Crowns Club” have accused state government of not valuing the revered stools. The Monarchs decried the failure of security agents to arrest and prosecute some thugs who attacked the Olu of Igbokoda, Oba Afolabi Odididomo at his palace recently. They described the attack as abomination. The […]

