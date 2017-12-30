Governor Ajimobi reacts to Yusuf Buhari’s accident
Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has reacted to the bike accident of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf. Ajimobi, urged Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery of Buhari’s son, calling the incident a temporary setback. Yusuf Buhari suffered head injury after he was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday night. In a statement […]
Governor Ajimobi reacts to Yusuf Buhari’s accident
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!