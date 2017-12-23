 Governor Ambode restates commitment to protection of lives – TODAY.NG | Nigeria Today
Governor Ambode restates commitment to protection of lives – TODAY.NG

Posted on Dec 23, 2017


Governor Ambode restates commitment to protection of lives
Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has restated his administration's commitment to protection of lives of Lagosians as he handed over 2,000 hand sanitisers and 2,000 hand gloves to the Lagos Rapid Response Squad. The governor, who was represented at
