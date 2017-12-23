Governor Ambode restates commitment to protection of lives – TODAY.NG
|
TODAY.NG
|
Governor Ambode restates commitment to protection of lives
TODAY.NG
Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has restated his administration's commitment to protection of lives of Lagosians as he handed over 2,000 hand sanitisers and 2,000 hand gloves to the Lagos Rapid Response Squad. The governor, who was represented at …
Ambode commended over entertainment promotion initiatives
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!