Governor Ayade’s Bike Is Even More Monstrous Than Donald Duke’s Bike – Check-it-out

Internet and social media went frenzy when picture of former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke’s bike surfaced on net. Even spectators on ground at the Calabar carnival was see chanting his name as he arrived with his monster bike.

The current governor, Benedict Ayade’s bike stole the show at the ongoing 2017 Calabar Carnival festival in Nigeria, also tagged “Africa’s Biggest Street Party”, when he arrived with his wife on a ‘monster scorpion bike’. His bike is even more monstrous than the ex governors bike and one will wonder, how much do they even purchase this kind of monster bikes.

This bike are huge and mimics something else. Governor Ayade’s bike mimicked monster scorpion while Duke’s bike mimicked a monster I can’t even explain..lol

The Calabar Bikers Parade in Cross River State has become a ritual at the carnival since it was inaugurated by the Governor. Calabar Festival was created as part of the vision of making the Cross River State in Nigeria, the number one tourist destination for Nigerians and tourists all over the world.

The carnival which falls from 1 December through 31 December every year, has boosted the cultural mosaic of Nigeria people while entertaining the millions of spectators within and outside the State, and boosting industry for all stakeholders.

More pictures ………