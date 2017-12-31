Governor Udom Emmanuel’s Akwa Ibom State comes of age

By Osondu Ahirika

Akwa Ibom State under Governor Udom Emmanuel is sending shivers and shock waves of warning to neighbouring States.

The audacious pace of her developmental strides and ambition is something that stirs hearts in sister State’s, especially, Cross River and Rivers State. Others like Abia State in particular, may however find it interesting and a welcome relief.

On December 7,2017, I had to make the trip to Abuja for the non elective National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. (Un)fortunately for me, as well as others, I had no space, as all flights from the Akwa Ibom International Airport were fully booked. The alternative was to make a long, grueling trip to the Port Harcourt Airport, and board a flight to Abuja.

As we made that trip, it was only the providential grace of God that saw us through. We left Uyo by 11am to catch an Abuja bound flight, scheduled for 1:30pm. Imagine the pressure when, after surviving a burst front tyre, a later bus break down, swapping of vehicle, we were still in in terrible traffic jam by 3:20pm.

Long story short, we kept hoping against all odds, stubbornly made it to the airport only to realize, the flight was delayed and rescheduled for 6pm. But, that inconvenience was not it for me. The decay and archaic architecture of the entire stretch of the Port Harcourt Airport deepened my misery. It surely needs a revamp.

As we were airborne, my mind flipped through a lot of scenarios. I imagined what Akwa Ibom people and visitors to the State passed through, when they had no Airport. When the Margaret Ekpo Airport in Calabar, or the said Port Harcourt Airport, were the only options. They must have suffered so much.

Arrived at the Abuja Airport, I couldn’t but give some credit to the current Minister of Transport, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari for the upgrade of facilities and renovation carried out on record time at the Abuja International Airport. It is a lot better than what it was before; and can only get better.

That delight sprung up in my heart again, when on Thursday, December 28,2017, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Special Duties and Housing, Mr Akan Okon took a team of newsmen, including yours truly, on a facility tour of the Akwa Ibom International Airport and other achievements of his ministry.

It is trite to stress that, Governor Udom Emmanuel, since coming to power has undertaken a very serious redevelopment of the Ibom Airport. The terminal building has been expanded, with both Arrival and departure wings made more spacious and conducive to the human traffic it is bound to witness daily. There is a new commercial block, complete with convinience, restaurant, shopping mall, pharmacy and designed to make people comfortable while waiting for the arrival of their loved one’s or guests.

When we took a bus ride to have a first hand view of the ongoing new taxiway, which is at about 70% completion rate, I was deeply impressed. The 3.6 kilometers run way is 60 meters wide. It is a rapid exit concept, that can serve as alternative runway, should need for the maintenance of the original runway arise, without shutting down the airport. That’s what the Abuja International Airport doesn’t have. Which is reason, it was shut down and kaduna airport used as alternative, for the period it was renovated, earlier, this year. The new taxiway is even good for emergency landing of a distressed aircraft. The quality of the taxiway is top notch and can last 20 years before one can contemplate repair work.

What more? Governor Udom Emmanuel has gone ahead to build a sub power station which according to Commissioner Akan Okon, is to ensure power distribution across the airport, which hitherto depended on and is powered by generators.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Akan Okon disclosed that, the state government is scouting for investors to manage the MRO component of the airport. I was encouraged by the daring ground plan for a bigger, better and improved Akwa Ibom International Airport.

Before we headed to the airport, we beheld the 1 kilometer road and beautifully demarcated parking lots executed by the Ministry of Special Duties, in their wing of the Idongesit Nkanga State Secretariat.

We got clarification that, the acquisition of the managing firm; Starwood group by the Marriott group, is the causative reason, for the delay in the operational take-off, of the Four Point by Sheraton Hotel in Ikot Ekpene. We got assurances that, this lull would soon be put behind us.

We were excited by the prospects of the multi-storey corporate structure the Akwa Ibom State government is currently constructing at the old Uyo market site, along Etuk street, overlooking the Ibom Plaza. The vision of accommodation for big time business concerns and other Corporate investors as the ongoing industrialization programme of government, swings into the cruise level is laudable.

I will not hesitate to say that, Akwa Ibom State, under Udom Emmanuel, is taking the big leap. Factor into this, the Ibom deep seaport which is in the pipeline, boasting the longest shoreline and the deepest seashore,. Then, other seaports need to watch out, as Akwa Ibom comes of age.

I came off seeing and sharing the same sentiments, I read expressed by some concerned persons online. Akwa Ibom State has taken oil wells, the international football matches away from Calabar and Port Harcourt. These States watch in awe as Akwa Ibom State takes Centre stage. What a story!

