Group Disappointed With Osinbajo, Dogara Over Silence on Killings of Christians

The Youth Wing of Christians Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has expressed disappointment with Christian political office holders in the country over their continuous silence on mass killings of Christians across the country by in what it described as “organised operations by Fulani herdsmen”.

In a two-page communique issued yesterday in Yola after a six-hour emergency meeting of the northeast officials of the group, National President of YOWICAN, David Kadzai, reminded Christian political office holders that they occupy these offices not on their personal merits, but because of the religion they practice.

He stated that even when the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar lll, openly stated that the killer herdsmen are foreigners, the speaker, the Vice President and others did not direct the security agents concerned to fish them out.

“The police only arrest suspects when farmers attack herdsmen in a reprisal attack, but when Fulani herdsmen kill hundreds of Christians, the police suddenly cannot get suspects.”

He warned that if the federal government continues to give support to Fulani herdsmen by not taking the needed action to cage their blood thirst, the country may be moving towards anarchy in the nearest future.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Group Disappointed With Osinbajo, Dogara Over Silence on Killings of Christians appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

