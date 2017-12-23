 Guardiola lauds Man City ‘legend’ Aguero – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Guardiola lauds Man City ‘legend’ Aguero – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Guardiola lauds Man City 'legend' Aguero
Vanguard
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described Sergio Aguero as a “legend” after he scored his 100th and 101st Etihad Stadium goals in Saturday's 4-0 win over Bournemouth. Aguero. Pre-match media reports suggested Aguero, who joined City from Atletico
Aguero Stars As Manchester City Record 17th Straight WinCHANNELS TELEVISION
'Aguero will decide his future' – Guardiola happy to have 'legend' at Man CityGoal.com
Man City reaches 101 goals in 2017 by routing BournemouthDaily Mail
Eyewitness News –Daily Star –Independent.ie –The Punch
all 157 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.