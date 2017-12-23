Guardiola lauds Man City ‘legend’ Aguero – Vanguard
|
Goal.com
|
Guardiola lauds Man City 'legend' Aguero
Vanguard
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described Sergio Aguero as a “legend” after he scored his 100th and 101st Etihad Stadium goals in Saturday's 4-0 win over Bournemouth. Aguero. Pre-match media reports suggested Aguero, who joined City from Atletico …
Aguero Stars As Manchester City Record 17th Straight Win
'Aguero will decide his future' – Guardiola happy to have 'legend' at Man City
Man City reaches 101 goals in 2017 by routing Bournemouth
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!