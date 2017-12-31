Guardiola On Last Season: We Missed Something

Pep Guardiola has admitted he missed something at Manchester City last season, especially not playing Fabian Delph in left back.

A win against Crystal Palace will mean City have won 19 straight games, and will open a 16-point gap over Chelsea.

Last season was a different story entirely for Guardiola, who failed to win a trophy and had to fight for a top four finish.

The Spaniard spent over £200 million in the transfer window, but only Ederson and Walker have become regulars.

Guardiola has gone on to dominate the EPL with the same squad that struggled last season, with Sterling impressing with his goalscoring prowess impressing and Delph slotting in perfectly at fullback in the absence of marquee signing, Benjamin Mendy.

“Now when I speak with my staff I say that, in the end, we are playing with nine players from last season. So, we did something not good last season,” he said. “We missed something.

“We didn’t change seven or eight players. I think the new players give energy, with the way they are in the locker room. New faces always help teams.

“But last season I missed something, when nine players who normally play are the same and the players in midfield and up front are the same.

“Something happened. Of course, they know us better and we know them better. Sometimes you need more time to adjust.”

“Last season, for example, I never thought to play Fabian Delph at full-back,” Guardiola reflected, before mocking some of the lavish praise recently sent his way.

“‘Oh, the brilliant Pep, how talented he is…’. Why didn’t I do that last season?

“Sometimes you need more time to see things. Now Mendy isn’t there. Fabian is there, he is able, he is smart, he is a midfield player.

“He gives us character. He is a real leader in the locker room, Fabian Delph. That’s why I always give credit to the players for what they do.”

