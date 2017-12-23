Gunman kills 4 during Christmas carol in Kaduna village

No fewer than four people have been killed and eight others injured in an attack by a lone gunman at Nindem village of Godogodo District in Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The Commander, `Operation Safe Haven’ in the area, Col. Idong Ekpeyong, told newsmen on Saturday in Kafanchan that the gunman opened fire on a group of people while observing Christmas Carol at a village square He said troops of the `Operation Safe Haven’ responded to a distress call over the attack and apprehended a number of people in the locations.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

