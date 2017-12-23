Gunman kills 4, injures 8 during Christmas carol in Kaduna

Four persons were killed and eight others injured in an attack by a lone gunman in Kaduna State. The killings occurred on Friday night around the Nindem village axis in Godogodo district, Jemaa Local Government Area of the state. Spokesman for Operation Safe Haven, Colonel IK Ekpeyong, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said […]

The post Gunman kills 4, injures 8 during Christmas carol in Kaduna appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

