Gunmen kidnap father of oil magnate in Benue

Exactly one year after he was kidnapped but rescued by the police, gunmen have again kidnapped Atser Kyausu, the octogenarian father of Makurdi based oil businessman.

When Kyausu was kidnapped last year, at his Vandeikya local Government country home, the then late Special Adviser to the governor Mr. Denen Igbana, led a crack team of security men who rescue him.

He was rescused in Kwande local government and the gang leader shot and killed. Three other members of the gang were arrested ,charged to court and remanded in Makurdi prison .

The Police Public Relation Officer DSP, Moses Yamu, told The Nation that the gunmen stormed the house of the victim, Atser in a red Toyota car popular called dog nyash.

” They bunddled him into the vehicle and drove away on the 28 December, and since then his whereabouts has remained unknown “

At press time, the gunmen were yet to contact the family or make their demand for ransom ,but there was likely hood they would soon demand for ransom soon.

At Kyabiz filling station located on Makurdi – Otukpo road, the son of the victim , popularly known by his business name Kyabiz told The Nation that he was devastated and appealed to the kidnappers to release his father as he was sick.

The police spokesman however said security men have launched a manhunt for the gunmen.

