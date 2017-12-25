Gunmen kill 3 in another Benue attack – Daily Trust
Gunmen kill 3 in another Benue attack
Gunmen suspected to be hoodlums on Christmas eve killed three people in Utonkon community of Ado Local Government Area of Benue State. Daily Trust reports that five other persons sustained severe gun injuries when the gunmen who allegedly rode on five …
