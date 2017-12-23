 Gunmen kill woman in Aba for resisting kidnap | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gunmen kill woman in Aba for resisting kidnap

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A woman who was simply identified as Mrs. Ifeyinwa Morah has reportedly been shot dead by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia State. The Nation learnt that the incident happened in front of the residential quarters of late Morah, an indigene of Abatete, Idemili Local Government Area of Anambra State […]

The post Gunmen kill woman in Aba for resisting kidnap appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.