Hackers gather in Leipzig for annual convention – TODAY.NG
|
TODAY.NG
|
Hackers gather in Leipzig for annual convention
TODAY.NG
Thousands of hackers are gathering in the east German city of Leipzig on Wednesday for their annual convention. Under the motto “Do Something,” the four-day event run by the Chaos Computer Club is expected to deal with hot topics such as security …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!