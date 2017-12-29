 Handsome 2-year-old boy rocks Ebuka-inspired Agbada to mark his birthday (photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Handsome 2-year-old boy rocks Ebuka-inspired Agbada to mark his birthday (photos)

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A two year old boy rocked a replica of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s famous Agbada to mark his birthday. The boy’s uncle identifiy as Adeyinka Micheal who proud of his nephew’s outifit took to micro-blogging site Twitter to post photos of the little boy. The tweet has gone viral and received positive and funny comments with a […]

The post Handsome 2-year-old boy rocks Ebuka-inspired Agbada to mark his birthday (photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.