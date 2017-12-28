“He gave me N100 and Threatened to kill me“ – 14 Year Old Girl R2ped By 70-Year-Old Grandfather Confess

A 14-year-old girl rap3d and impregnated by a 70-year-old ex-soldier, Mr. Shuaibu Ahmed, has revealed that he gave her N100 the first time he rap3d her, but that she continued to allow the old man sleep with her because he threatened to kill her. 14 year old girl rap3d 70 year old grandfather According to […]

The post “He gave me N100 and Threatened to kill me“ – 14 Year Old Girl R2ped By 70-Year-Old Grandfather Confess appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

