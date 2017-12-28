‘He gives me N100’ – 14-year-old girl raped and impregnated by 70-year-old soldier

A 14-year-old girl raped and impregnated by a septuagenarian ex-soldier, Mr. Shuaibu Ahmed, 70, has revealed that he gave her N100 the first time he raped her, but that she continued to allow the old man sleep with her because he threatened to kill her. According to Vanguard, Ahmed and the victim are neighbours at […]

The post ‘He gives me N100’ – 14-year-old girl raped and impregnated by 70-year-old soldier appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

